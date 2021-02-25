YUM! Robin shares retro recipe for Fruit Cocktail and Spam Loaf

WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten tries her hand at cooking once again — and whips up a retro recipe for Fruit Cocktail and Spam Loaf.

If you’re brave enough to try it for yourself at home, follow the recipe below:

Ingredients

1(15-ounce) can Del Monte fruit cocktail, drained (reserve syrup)

2 tablespoons unflavored gelatin

2 tablespoons vinegar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

2 (12-ounce) cans Spam luncheon meat, very finely chopped

1/2 cup celery, very finely chopped

1/4 cup green olives, very finely chopped

1/2 cup Miracle Whip

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 lemons

Paprika

Additional Miracle Whip

Directions

Arrange drained fruit cocktail in 9-by-5-by-3 inch loaf pan. In top of double boiler, mix reserved syrup with gelatin, vinegar, cinnamon, and cloves. Place over hot water and stir until gelatin dissolves. Carefully pour 1/2 cup of gelatin mixture over fruit cocktail. Place in pan in refrigerator and chill until gelatin has thickened but is not set.



Mix Spam with celery and olives. Mix Miracle Whip with mustard, salt, and remaining gelatin mixture. Add Spam mixture to Miracle Whip mixture and blend well. Spread over fruit cocktail. Chill until firm, at least 4 hours.



For garnish, make lemon cups by halving lemons, slicing off ends (so lemons will stand up), and scooping out pulp. Dip cut edges of lemons in paprika. Fill cups with Miracle Whip and sprinkle lightly with additional paprika.



To serve, unmold loaf onto large platter and surround with lemon cups. Makes 8 to 10 servings