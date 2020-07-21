“You’re killing me Smalls” – Patrick Renna (Ham Porter) talks Sandlot and other projects

Well-known for his iconic role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in “The Sandlot,” which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Recently launched his own YouTube Variety Show, “You’re Killing Me,” to accompany his fan-favorite podcast of the same title. “You’re Killing Me” offers a unique, personal glimpse into Renna’s daily life with his wife and young children as he navigates his Hollywood career, friendships, and the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

Renna has lined up a wide array of celebrity friends and guests for the show, including Erika Christensen, Ethan Suplee, Jackie Tohn, Jamie Kennedy, Jason Dohring, Michael Pena and Pauly Shore, who will be discussing their childhood obsessions, careers, passions and more, together.



Listen to his new podcast, “YOU’RE KILLING ME”

