You’ll be an awesome father with these ‘Dad skills’

This handy, amusing book is perfect for the busy guy who has his eye on the “Father of the Year” award. Organized by the child’s stage and age range, each chapter covers essential insights and techniques to keeping kids happy, safe, healthy…and stopping them from torturing their parents. Following the style of its tongue-in-cheek predecessor, Manskills, Dadskills wraps valid, incredibly useful information inside humorous writing.

Chapters cover all stages of the journey:

Baby Wrangling: Learn how to prep a go bag so you’re always ready, take a crash course in how to swaddle a baby, and find all you need to know about properly carrying your newborn.

Dealing with Toddlers: Equip yourself to fight night terrors, learn how to manage tantrums, and make your way through the winding path from crawling to walking.

The Single-Digit Challenge: Prime your kid to be a super student with a custom geography relief map, find tips for building self confidence, and embrace fun by learning how to make the perfect sandcastle.

Managing Tweens: Get everyone on the same page by creating a calendar everyone will actually use and learn how to get a tween cooking with easy and fun recipes.

Taming Teenagers: Everything you should know before having “the talk,” how to build skills through chores or a first job, and how to teach a teen to drive in four easy steps.

Prepping for the Empty Nest: Tips for staying connected (but not too connected), cherishing memories with a tasteful craft project, and quick and easy ways to redesign a former kid’s room.

Can this book prepare you for all the challenges of fatherhood? Probably not! But every bit helps and you’re sure to learn a lesson or twelve that comes in handy.