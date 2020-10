Kiss the GroundTonight at 7pm followed by Q&AChiTown Movies2343 South Throop Street No Fee; First 75 get swag bagwww.kissthegroundmovie.comwww.kissthegroundbook.com

KISS THE GROUND, is a powerful documentary exploring soil regeneration and its place as a compelling and effective solution to our planet's climate crisis is on Netflix now.Directed and produced by Rebecca Tickell and Josh Tickell (FUEL, PUMP, THE BIG FIX).

The film is narrated by Woody Harrelson and features Ian Somerhalder, Gisele Bündchen, Jason Mraz, and Patricia and David Arquette. With a brand-new song by award winning Jason Mraz. The film was a selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival.