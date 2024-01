Yolanda Renee King is the only grandchild of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

At 15, she’s already an accomplished speaker and writer, debuting her first children’s book,

We Dream a World: Carrying the Light From My Grandparents Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

She says while she’s aware of the weight the King name holds, she’s excited about the contributions to the family legacy that will be uniquely her own.