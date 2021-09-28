‘The jury showed it cared about young Black women. Chicago needs to do some soul searching:’ Jim DeRogatis talks R. Kelly verdict

Jurors in a New York federal courtroom have found award winning singer, songwriter R. Kelly guilty of sex trafficking, as well as racketeering including acts of bribery and sexual exploitation of a child.

Jim DeRogatis has been writing about the allegations that led to this decision since 2000, when he received an anonymous fax tipping him off to ongoing rumors about Kelly’s interactions with underage girls.

Kelly still faces sentencing in NY, along with a separate federal case in Chicago and state charges in Minnesota.

Monday’s verdict could mean decades in prison.

