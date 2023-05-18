Check him out!

Oak & Eden Whiskey

Yellowstone Star Whiskey Bottle Signings

Today

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Kenwood Homer Glen

12037 West 159th Street

Homer Glen, IL

and…

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Binny’s Orland Park

15820 South 94th Ave

Orland Park, IL



Forrie Smith, a seasoned cowboy and Hollywood stuntman who stars as Lloyd Pierce in the popular Paramount series, Yellowstone, will be on hand to greet fans and sign purchased bottles of his Oak & Eden Whiskey – a barrel-proof bourbon finished with a coffee-infused American oak spire.



As far back as he can remember, Smith recalls enjoying a bold cup of cowboy coffee every morning before jumping on his horse, which made it fitting to create his very own cowboy-coffee infused bourbon with Oak & Eden.

Launched in 2018, Oak & Eden Whiskey pioneered and patented its “In-Bottle Finished” process, where a 5” long spiral-cut piece of wood called the spire is placed into every fully aged bottle of whiskey vs finishing in a second barrel. This technique has propelled Oak & Eden to become one of the fastest growing new spirits brands with capabilities to offer customization at the single bottle level. Smith’s bottle lives within the brand’s popular Anthro Series, featuring whiskey bottles crafted from notable creators, ramblers, and artists.

Smith’s barrel proof coffee-infused whiskey retails for approximately $69.99 and Oak & Eden donates $5 from each purchase to Shriners Hospital for Children.

