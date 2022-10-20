CHICAGO — Bernie Williams is a four-time World Series champion, five-time All Star, New York Yankees legend, and Latin Grammy nominee. He’s introducing ‘Tune In To Lung Health’—a program designed to raise awareness for interstitial lung disease and bring to life how music and breathing may help people cope with the mental, emotional and physical burden of this disease.

Williams joined WGN Morning News for an interview Thursday.

