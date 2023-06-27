Max Park of California, a Rubik’s ambassador and U.S. speedcubing champion, set a new world record by solving the 3×3 Cube in 3.13 seconds, shattering the last record-breaking single solve by 34 seconds.

Park was diagnosed with severe autism at a young age, and his parents say he picked up the Rubik’s cube as part of his therapy.

Max’s father, Schwan Park, joined us live to tell us more about his son’s accomplishment.

Twitter @maxfast23

Instagram @maxfast23

rubiks.com

