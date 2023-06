Rachel Karlic & Rebecca Hinsdale are two founders of the Chicago chapter of Belles & Chimes, a pinball league “run by women, for women”.

bellesandchimespinball.com

Instagram @bellesandchimeschi

Facebook: Belles & Chimes

loganarcade.com

ifpapinball.com

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.