Woman teaches dog to perform CPR, shares secrets with Robin and Larry

Leo is a 2-year-old cocker spaniel who can perform CPR.

Video of him performing the lifesaving skill has gone viral but it’s not the only trick his knows.

His trainer and owner, Emily Anderson began teaching him tricks at just 8-weeks-old.

He can also do anything from paint to play ping pong and even play Connect Four.

Emily and Leo joined the WGN Morning News via Zoom recently to talk about it.

