Winner of Orland Township’s 2021 Senior American Idol competition performs LIVE

Thirteen contestants took the stage at this year’s Orland Township senior American Idol.
After three tough rounds, it was South Side native Ed Swanson who was crowned this year’s winner!
He performed for WGN Morning News LIVE Tuesday.
