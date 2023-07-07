CHICAGO — Why is the original ‘Michelin Man’ from 1894 white?

Because rubber tires are naturally white!

It wasn’t until 1912, that carbon chemicals were mixed into the white tires, which turned them black.

The change was structural, not aesthetic.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss a basketball innovation, pasta salad, and the restaurant of mistaken orders.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.