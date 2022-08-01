

Dozens of former Republican and Democratic officials are forming a new national political third party to appeal to millions of voters they say are fed up with America’s two-party system.

The new party is called forward… and it will be co-chaired by former democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and former Republican Governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman.



John Mark Hansen is the author of “Mobilization, Participation and Democracy in America” and a distinguished professor of political science at the University of Chicago. He weighs in on why this hasn’t worked in previous elections.





