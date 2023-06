Author Sander van der Linden explains why our brains are so vulnerable to misinformation, how it spreads across social networks, and what we can do to protect ourselves and others.

FOOLPROOF: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity

sandervanderlinden.com

Twitter @Sander_vdLinden

TikTok @campsych_prof

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.