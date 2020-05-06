Why Isn’t Gary Cole Wearing Pants and Is that a Drum Kit Behind him?

Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soiree

Saturday, May 9 at 6:30PM

Steppenwolf Theatre Company replaces its 2020 Gala with a special online event, Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soirée, celebrating the power of theatre and raising vital funds to keep it alive during a time of necessary social-distancing. Ensemble member Audrey Francis emcees this festive virtual gathering on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 6:30pm CST, with special appearances by Steppenwolf ensemble members Joan Allen, Gary Cole, John Malkovich, Sandra Marquez and Laurie Metcalf, along with celebrity guests who will be announced on Steppenwolf’s social media channels and website. Free of charge and open to all, Pants Optional is an opportunity for Steppenwolf, its community of artists, audiences and supporters to connect, engage and take a collective breath.