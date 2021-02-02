‘Why does everyone get the same dose of the vaccine?’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 2/2

PIFF THE MAGIC ZOOM SHOWNext Virtual ShowSaturday, Feb. 6th at 6PMwww.piffthemagicdragon.com

Imagine if you could have Piff the Magic Dragon perform a show for you in your very own home? PIFF LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS brings the grumpy magical dragon experience show direct to you. Let’s call it Pay Per Piff. No more hiring a sitter, paying for parking or possibly catching a plague. All the fun of going to a Las Vegas show without leaving your house. You don’t even have to wear pants*

Since breaking out on NBC’s America's Got Talent and The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Piff the Magic Dragon has earned his rightful place as one of the greatest magic performing dragons currently working in Las Vegas today. With a dog.

In the past few months, Piff vanished the Statue of Liberty with David Copperfield on NBC, teaching tricks with Penn & Teller on Try This At Home, and emerging victorious from TBS’ comedy competition series, Tournament of Laughs. Yes. Somehow Piff prevailed against some of the biggest names in comedy including Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton and Fortune Feimster.