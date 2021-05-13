Why cheaters sometimes DO prosper… how to deal with the toxic people where you work

Why does it seem like toxic people get ahead? Susan Krauss Whitbourne explains there are a few reasons their behavior is rewarded. She also shares what you can do if you’re working with or for someone with toxic traits.

For more from Dr. Whitbourne, visit her blog, “Fulfillment at Any Age”.

Susan Krauss Whitbourne, Ph.D., ABPP, is a Professor Emerita of Psychological and Brain Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She is also an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Gerontology and Faculty Fellow in the Institute of Gerontology at the University of Massachusetts Boston. The author of 180 refereed articles and book chapters and 20 books (many in multiple editions and translations), her most recent popular work is The Search for Fulfillment (January 2010, Ballantine Books). She is a frequent commentator on local, national, and international media outlets and has appeared on the Today Show, NBC Nightly News, Dateline, CNN, Olbermann, The Boston Globe, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Money Magazine, USA Today, and Time.com.