Who is Dr. Robert Murphy? Getting to know the man behind WGN’s COVID-19 updates

For two years, WGN Morning News viewers have watched Dr. Robert Murphy discuss and analyze COVID-19.

He was never paid to join us on our show. For Murphy, his appearances are a public service.

But WGN Morning News isn’t his first brush with stardom  — in fact, did you know he auditioned for “Jaws” and was a model?

Anchor Larry Potash sat down and spoke one-on-one with the doctor, and he shared his story.

