John Paul Rollert, PhD is a professor at University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He teaches a class on the Ethics of Business. He says when it comes to making yourself look your best to employers, it’s important to know the difference between accentuating the positive and embellishment.

Rollert also says, it’s a lot easier to confirm information on the internet these days, so avoiding the temptation to lie online will do you a lot of good. You can find and follow John Paul Rollert on Twitter here.

