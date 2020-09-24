Where is Carol Baskin’s husband? ‘Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up’

Joe Exotic and his sworn enemy, Carole Baskin, became household names when a quarantined nation turned its attention to the wildly popular series Tiger King. Now Investigation Discovery introduces the definitive sequel, Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up, which reveals what happened after Tiger King filming took place with exclusive jailhouse interviews from the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic himself.

Retired homicide investigator Jim Rathmann leads the investigation to discover the truth, including what really happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis. Throughout the three-part special are interviews with those in Joe Exotic’s inner circle, including his husband Dillon Passage and members of “Team Tiger,” a group working to free Joe from jail. The special also explores the criminal case against Joe Exotic and raises the question: Was Joe the predator all along, or is he actually the prey?