‘When you see crazy coming, cross the street’ and other classic wisdom from Iyanla Vanzant as she prepares to say farewell to her hit TV show

“Fix My Life” is now its 8th and final season on OWN, bringing at the very least a pause to a 10 year relationship with the network. “The minute Iyanla stepped onto the stage of ‘The Oprah Show,’ I knew she had a talent that was meant to be shared and I am glad that she created the perfect vehicle to provide OWN viewers with her healing magic,” said Oprah Winfrey. “Sunsetting the series is bittersweet. I’m very thankful for her and the work she does and look forward to what unfolds next from her gift of teaching people to be better versions of themselves.”

Iyanla’s body of work spans over three decades and includes more than 15 published books, six New York Times best-sellers (translated into 23 languages and with sales exceeding eight million copies), CDs, television, radio and stage performances.