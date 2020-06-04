“When will hospitals permit visitors?” Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 6/4

Kenneth & Armando Does love truly have no bounds? A new season of 90 Day Fiance’s hit spinoff The Other Way, returns this summer, following six Americans as they uproot their lives and head to foreign countries for true love. The sophomore series flips the script on the original show: here, the American is the one giving up everything and moving across the globe to be with the person they love. Racing against a ticking clock, they will face the challenges of relocating internationally, overcoming major culture shocks, winning over soon-to-be foreign in-laws, and most importantly, trying to make it down the aisle. Catch up with two of last season’s lovestruck pairs still trying to make it work and meet four new hopeful couples taking the plunge for love.

Kenneth is 57-years-old and from St. Petersburg, Florida. Thirty-one-year-old Armando is in Mexico. After meeting through a gay father’s support group, Kenneth and Armando had an undeniable bond, despite their 26-year age difference. The two are determined to make their love last, so Kenneth is leaving everything he knows behind and moving to Mexico to start a new life with Armando and his daughter. But, Armando’s family is not accepting of his sexuality and because of this, he has yet to tell them about Kenneth.