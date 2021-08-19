When We Might See A Kids’ COVID Vaccine And What To Do Until Then

Dr. Jeffrey Sterling, founder of community managed healthcare organization SIMPCO Illinois updates the latest COVID headlines.

Vaccine booster shots will be available September 20th, beginning with health care workers and nursing home residents. The booster program will kick into gear after the FDA determines third shots are safe and effective. It’s now recommended those who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines get a booster eight months after their second dose, to fight the delta variant. Studies show the vaccine efficacy wanes over time.

Health officials are still evaluating the lifespan of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, to determine if an additional dose is needed.

