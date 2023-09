New book from Rich Cohen takes a look at how the NBA came to be the cultural juggernaut it is today… focusing on the pivotal 1987 NBA season– a thrilling year of fierce battles and off-the-court drama between Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas, and Michael Jordan.

authorrichcohen.com

X: @richcohen2003

Instagram @author.richcohen

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.