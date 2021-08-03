When it comes to networking if you’re the smartest person you know, you’re doing it wrong.

Dr. George Fraser spent 20 years with Procter & Gamble, United Way and Ford Motor Company before starting his own business in 1987.

Since then he’s authored 6 best selling books, has been awarded 3 honorary doctorates along with “The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award” from President Obama and is the founder of what Forbes calls “one of five can’t miss conferences.”

Dr. Fraser, a highly sought after speaker as an expert in networking, says if you’re the smartest person in any of your circles, personal or professional, you’re doing it wrong. He also has some great tips for maintaining connections once you make them.

The “Power Networking Global Virtual Conference” is August 11 – 14. To register visit PowerNetworkingConference.com.