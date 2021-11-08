When it comes to finding long lasting love, making the RIGHT checklist matters

Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy in Chicago, has been helping singles find lasting love for over a decade. The agency walks clients through the process from start to finish, including help navigating the more and more common but still daunting world of online dating.

With a 100 percent marriage success rate, Gandhi says she knows what works. According to Smart Dating Academy’s research, the most common attributes (tall, rich, pretty, young) aren’t the ones singles should focus on, but a list more specific to the things that make them happy is the key to identifying Mr. or Mrs. Right.

You can find Bela Gandhi’s entire Ted Talk, “The Big Secret to Finding Lasting Love”, here.