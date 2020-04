Does it seem like the birds are chirping louder than usual? Radhika Miraglia from the Chicago Audubon Society says it may, but there’s a good reason.

If you’d like to learn more about the bird songs you’re hearing outside your window or backyard the Chicago Audubon Society has some local chirps for you to check out on their instagram page @chicagoaudubonsociety . Take a listen and see if you can figure out which birds you’re hearing.