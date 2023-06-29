CHICAGO — There is a good chance that you’ve had it at some point in your life, but you may not be sure exactly what’s in it.

On Thursday’s “6@6,” we decided to talk about the ingredients in Jello.

That was part of the discussion during the segment at Pat ran down that list for his fellow hosts.

We also talked about where “Baby Boomers” are retiring, “Humor Therapy,” ballet flats, another scary place, and more.

You can watch the entire “6@6” on the June 29 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.