This podcast will feature many members of the sporting community along with Chicago community advocates that have all had an impact on John Vincent, from his singing career, to his anti-bullying campaigns and more. Each month John will feature an interview with athletes, activists, and even at times your average Joe to discuss what is going on in the community and how to see the good in moments in life. John would be great to discuss:

John Vincent recently launched his own podcast, “What’s Good with John Vincent” that he will host every month. From sports to entertainment to fellow Chicagoans and anti-bullying and mental health activists, you can expect to hear from the most inspiring people John Vincent knows. This podcast will be centered around ‘good’ things, ideas, people, organizations, and news. You can expect it to be uplifting and from the heart!



His first guest was one of his favorite people of all time – the great Joe Maddon. He led the Cubs to victory in 2016 and today, he’ll be sharing insight about how he got there, what it was like at the moment, and what he’s doing now. He’ll also be talking about how he deals with life’s stress, challenges, highs, and lows. And if you know John Vincent, you know that’s a subject very near and dear to my heart. Everyone faces setbacks and it’s how you handle them that matter, and Joe is a master at that!