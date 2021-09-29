What you need to know about this year’s Laugh Your Face Off event

Pat Tomasulo’s “Laugh Your Face Off!” fundraiser is back for the seventh year this Saturday night.

This is the event he and his wife, Amy, started to raise money to fund research to cure trigeminal neuralgia, a devastating facial pain condition Amy suffers from.

They’ve partnered with Northwestern Medicine on the event.

The event will be available on livestream starting at 7:15 p.m. and can be found on this Facebook page or at The Facial Pain Research Foundation. It will also be streaming on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/facialpainresearchfoundation

TEXT “LYFO2021” to participate in our Silent Auction or to donate!!