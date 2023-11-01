CHICAGO — If you’ve taken part in any activity as a child, you’ve probably got a collection of honors for either achievement or participation.

But how long should you keep these trophies around?

That was a topic that came up for a well-known actor and one we decided to discuss on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.

Hence the hosts used some time to talk about how long you keep trophies around on the “6@6” as each gave their own opinion on the question.

On top of that, we also discussed the increase in deodorant sales, why it’s time to break out the plaid, the difference between onions, shoulder season, and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “6@6” on the November 1 morning news in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.