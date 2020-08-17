What made Jim Belushi leave the room during our interview?

In his new show, the cameras will follow Jim Belushi as he becomes a pundit in the craft of growing quality cannabis. This new venture, in his own words, is much more than a business — it’s a new life goal.

“Everything grows in Growing Belushi. The cannabis, the business, the family. And especially me. We almost called it Growing Pains!,” he said.

The cannabis industry can be a challenging environment for any entrepreneur. But Belushi tackles it with joy.

“All the regulations they give us, we attack with pride. I want to show you that this can be a legitimate business, a legitimate agricultural business. There are problems and you have to get through them creatively.”

The new show airs at 9 p.m. in Chicago.