There’s a new movement for women looking to improve their relationship with exercise. It’s being called “the cozy cardio” trend and it involves anything from candles, a tasty drink. You can even wear your pajamas. Hope Zuckerbrow is the founder of the “Cozy Cardio Club” and joins us now to tell us more.

TikTok: @hope_zuckerbrow

Instagram: @hope_zuckerbrow

