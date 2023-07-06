CHICAGO — There’s a new term to describe the ways in which Americans hate to work.

You’ve heard of “quiet quitting” when workers keep their jobs but refuse to go above and beyond.

Well now workers are “grumpy staying.” This is when workers dislike their jobs, but begrudgingly keep their jobs in a tightening job market.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss 'Daisy Dudes', British P.S.A.'s and the bodies found under Benjamin Franklin's house.

