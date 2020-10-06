‘What does the honest citizen do when his/her country is going gravely wrong?’ Author H. W. Brands ‘The Zealot and the Emancipator’

New York Times bestselling historian turns his attention to the epic struggle over slavery in THE ZEALOT AND THE EMANCIPATOR. With clear parallels to our current moment, Brands offers a dual portrait of John Brown and Abraham Lincoln, two men with radically different views on how moral people must respond to our democracy’s most extreme injustice: by incremental change within the system? Or by radical upheaval?

When the book opens in the mid-nineteenth century, although abolitionists had been working peacefully to end slavery for decades, the most they had achieved was containing its spread in the expanding republic. Then in 1854, the Kansas-Nebraska Act reversed even that, opening two new states to slavery.

New Englander John Brown was a charismatic and deeply religious man who heard the God of the Old Testament speaking to him, telling him to destroy slavery by any means—including the sword. Meanwhile in Illinois, Abraham Lincoln was an ambitious lawyer and failed politician who believed that slavery, while surely a sin, was guaranteed in the Constitution. The only way to fight it was by political means.

THE ZEALOT AND THE EMANCIPATOR proceeds breathlessly on these two tracks. We see John Brown’s cunning as he secretly raises a band of followers to assault the federal arsenal at Harper’s Ferry, hoping to arm slaves with weapons for the eventual race war that would cleanse the nation of slavery once and for all. We also follow Lincoln as he shrewdly weaves a path of moderation amidst the terror sown by Brown, whose martyrdom escalated tensions to help split the South and ensure his 1860 presidential victory. But when the South secedes in response to Lincoln’s election, he realizes the time for moderation has passed. As the nation careens toward Civil War, Lincoln sees his central belief—that democracy can resolve its moral crises peacefully—face the ultimate test.

As our contemporary political and social divisiveness increasingly seems too vast for politics-as-usual to resolve, master storyteller H. W. Brands narrates with reverberating relevance—and in thrilling fashion—how two men confronted America’s gravest scourge in the moments before the nation’s darkest hour.