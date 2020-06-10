What are the WGN Morning News Twinterns up to now?

Check out The Twin Tornadoes

HoleyMoley II: The Sequel

Thursday, June 11 at 8 on ABC



Skyler and Spencer Nick, identical twins from Wauconda, Illinois. The Twins graduated from Wauconda High School in 2010, the twins earned their Bachelor’s degrees in 2014 and MBA’s in 2016 from Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, Skyler and Spencer are proud fraternity members of Kappa Sigma.

While being communications majors, college cheerleaders, and All-American track athletes, the Nick brothers landed a television internships in the summer of 2013 with WGN Morning News, where they became on-air personalities know as the “Twinterns”.

The Twintern stint led to roles as the “Big Boy Killers” on Evil Twins shown on the Investigation Discovery Channel.

The duo also became contestants on Twinning shown on VH-1.



Skyler and Spencer were photographed by two world renown photographers, Mary Ellen Mark and Martin Schoeller. Mary Ellen Mark featured them in two of her books,

American Odyssey, TWINS and also in PEOPLE Magazine. Martin Schoeller put them in his book IDENTICAL and in National Geographic Magazine.