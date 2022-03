CHICAGO — WGN’s Tom Skilling made a surprise appearance on the Morning Show.

The Chicago Polar Plunge is happening Sunday, March 6 at 10 a.m. on North Avenue Beach. Chris Witaske, the creator of “Chicago Party Aunt” stopped by to talk about the event and brought along a special guest.

WGN’s chief meteorologist dressed up as the event’s polar bear mascot and surprised the Morning Show anchor.

For more information visit the Polar Plunge website.