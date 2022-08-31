CHICAGO — With the retirement of Dan Roan, Pat Tomasulo is now the longest running sports anchor at WGN!

And finally, after 17 years, he’s getting his own office. Pat wants it to be the best office in the entire building, so he brought in some professional help — and did just that. Watch the reveal in the video player above.

Special thanks to: goeslinggroup.com

