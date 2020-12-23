WGN’s Pat Tomasulo bringing joy during COVID-19 pandemic as ‘Santa in a bubble’

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pat Tomasulo says the only safe way to visit Santa this holiday season is if he’s in a bubble.
So, Pat dressed as Santa and roamed around downtown Chicago in a bubble.
Watch the video in the player above
by: Pat TomasuloPosted: / Updated:
