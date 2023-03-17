WGN’s Dan Ponce brought down the house Friday during the Morning News’ St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza!

If you’re a fan of the Morning Show you know that Dan has a musical background — and he finally got to show off his set off pipes for us ON STAGE.

Dan joined tribute band The Boy Band Night for a performance of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” at Bourbon Street. Watch the entire video in the player above.

MORE VIDEOS FROM THE ST. PATRICK’S DAY EXTRAVAGANZA HERE

The Morning News team was LIVE at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

Lots of other guests joined us for the fun, too, including Chicago cops in kilts, the Trinity Irish Dancers, Comedian Pat McGann, The Shannon Rovers, the Jesse White Tumblers — and more!

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.