WGNMeltdown 2020: WGN Morning News audio and video goes out — AGAIN

CHICAGO — WGN Morning News experienced some technical difficulties Thursday that left the team without audio or video for over 45 minutes.

(If you’re one of our loyal viewers you’re probably thinking, “what else is new?” Amirite?)

The issues started just before 5:40 a.m. The entire show was in commercials for a good 20 minutes, until it was discovered there was ONE functioning camera in the entire building — the newsroom camera.

So the Morning News team hauled ass to the newsroom, where they handled the mishap in true WGN Morning Show: some banter and a game of Pictionary with Larry Potash.

The show was up and running again just before 6:20 a.m.

But it did not take long before #WGNMeltdown was a trending topic on Twitter.

-bridge fail

-fake plane crash

-audio fail

-complete power failure



ALL happened with me not there- coincidence?



#wgnmeltdown — Pat Tomasulo (@pattomasulo) August 20, 2020

Hey just wondering…do we still have a live shot at 6:30? @WGNNews #wgnmeltdown pic.twitter.com/e6kQ3pUA67 — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) August 20, 2020

I'm not even mad that I missed the #WGNmeltdown. Because I know it won't be the last one. @WGNMorningNews — Tony Ladde (@itr_TonyLadde) August 20, 2020

This may look like a GIF of our #wgnmeltdown… but if you look closely, it is actually video of @laurenjiggetts grabbing her bags at 6:01AM and leaving everyone else to the wolves. pic.twitter.com/pOb8yFYCY3 — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) August 20, 2020

After watching how well WGN recovered from disaster I'm voting for them in November #wgnmeltdown — Mïkē Fâlcøn (@unseethis) August 20, 2020

WTG @WGNMorningNews The past 50 minutes was the best TV I've seen this year and a microcosm of life in 2020 – just roll with it! #WGNmeltdown pic.twitter.com/EifYw1q89T — Robert Schuetz (@robert_schuetz) August 20, 2020

.@WGNMorningNews To be honest, this looks like a bad karaoke night where one of y'all decided to sing "Don't You Want Me" by Human League. @LarryPotash @WGNRobin #wgnmeltdown #amnewsers pic.twitter.com/rUkrMPv1RW — Troy Diggs (@amnewsboy) August 20, 2020

Laying in hospital bed recovering from throat surgery. I’m pretty sure I’m not in as much pain as you all are right now. #wgnmeltdown — Julie Ann Hepburn (@JulieAnnHepburn) August 20, 2020

@WGN morning news this is why I record this show. Thx for the laughs. #wgnmeltdown pic.twitter.com/w0WhMSAxkA — Marge (@MargeCarmody) August 20, 2020