WGNMeltdown 2020: WGN Morning News audio and video goes out — AGAIN

CHICAGO — WGN Morning News experienced some technical difficulties Thursday that left the team without audio or video for over 45 minutes.
(If you’re one of our loyal viewers you’re probably thinking, “what else is new?” Amirite?)
The issues started just before 5:40 a.m. The entire show was in commercials for a good 20 minutes, until it was discovered there was ONE functioning camera in the entire building — the newsroom camera.
So the Morning News team hauled ass to the newsroom, where they handled the mishap in true WGN Morning Show: some banter and a game of Pictionary with Larry Potash.
The show was up and running again just before 6:20 a.m.
But it did not take long before #WGNMeltdown was a trending topic on Twitter.