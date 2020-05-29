WGN traffic reporter uses son’s marble run to explain Chicago roadwork closure

CHICAGO — No SkyCam9, no problem! While working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, WGN Morning News traffic reporter Sarah Jindra has been using her children’s toys to help her explain construction work updates on Chicago area roadways.

If you liked her update on the Jane Byrne Interchange “spaghetti bowl” with actual spaghetti, you’ll love her latest roadwork update with her son Ty’s marble run!

On Monday, June 1, crews will close the ramp from the inbound Eisenhower (EB I-290) to the outbound Kennedy (WB 90/94) for construction. The ramp closure will be in place for four months as crews demolish, rebuild and widen it to two lanes.

During the four month closure, drivers will be detoured to the SB Dan Ryan to the Taylor bridge over the expressway where they can U-Turn back to the NB Dan Ryan.

Traffic coming in on the Eisenhower will be in the following configuration:

Two left lanes will continue EB to Ida B Wells Drive

Two center lanes exit to SB Dan Ryan

Far right lane exits to SB Dan Ryan for the Kennedy detour, forcing traffic to the Taylor U-Turn

Taylor Street is closed from Union to Ruble over the Dan Ryan for the detour; the south sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists

Roosevelt Rd to the NB Dan Ryan is also closed, detouring traffic from Halsted to Adams.

The new ramp is scheduled to open in October. The entire Jane Byrne Interchange project is now scheduled for completion in 2022.