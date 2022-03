NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street as waves of market-moving forces crash into each other and keep trading jumbled, from war in Ukraine to an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on interest rates.

The S&P 500 was up 0.7% in morning trading after the yield on the 10-year Treasury touched its highest level since the summer of 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 353 points, or 1.1%, at 33,297, as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was virtually flat.