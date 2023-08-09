CHICAGO — Amy Tomasulo, the wife of WGN’s Pat Tomasulo, joined the Morning Show Wednesday to talk about the 9th annual “Laugh Your Face Off” comedy fundraiser event.

Back in 2015, the Tomasulos created the event to fund research for trigeminal neuralgia — a very rare, facial pain condition that Amy has. It is a debilitating facial condition that doctors classify as “the worst pain known to man.” There is currently no cure for it.

Since their annual fundraiser kicked off, it has raised over $3.1 million for research.

The next “Laugh Your Face Off” is on Sept. 23 at the Park West and tickets are on sale now.

For tickets, go to: laughyourfaceoff.org

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.