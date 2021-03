The Greatest Music of All Time podcast is a chance to hear candid stories and conversations from some of your musical heroes. Host, Tom Cridland has built a small vault of these unique interviews, spanning over 300 to date. Cridland got his start as a fashion designer, designing sustainable clothing and selling them on his website, tomcridland.com

In the over 300 episodes, Cridland has featured entertainment/music/acting icons such as The Temptations, Tito Jackson of The Jackson 5, Pixies, The Pointer Sisters, Seal, Johnny Marr, Europe, Styx, The Hollies, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool & the Gang, Chris Rea, Foreigner, Don Felder of the Eagles, The Zombies, B.J. Thomas, UB40, Level 42, Raphael Saadiq, The Stylistics, Brooks & Dunn, Boyz II Men, ABC, Keane, Ronan Keating, 10cc, Bonnie Tyler, Luis Fonsi, Duke Dumont, Steve Harley, Dave Stewart, Gloria Estefan, Brian McKnight, John Oates, Roisin Murphy, Chick Corea, Boney M, Jon Anderson of Yes, Olivia Arben, Jeffrey Archer, Aubrey de Grey, and Rose McGowan.