CHICAGO — Well, it’s official. WGN Morning News’ Robin Baumgarten is now “Mrs. X!”

During Tuesday’s Courtesy Desk segment, Robin announced that she and Mr. X were married in Las Vegas at the Little White Wedding Chapel. She said afterward, they celebrated with a dinner accompanied by close friends and family.

The love birds then honeymooned in Hawaii.

Robin said that she will still refer to him as “Mr. X” because he is enjoying his anonymity.

The two got engaged in June of last year after dating for a couple of years.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.