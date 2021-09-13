WGN Morning News remembers former anchor Allison Payne

On today’s “And For Something Completely Hoover” segment, WGN Producer Jeff Hoover remembers the time he was approached by former WGN News anchor Allison Payne in 2003.

She asked for his help to come up with something fun to help celebrate her and Steve Sanders’ 10th Anniversary on the WGN News at 9 p.m.

Jeff delivered – and so did Allison, Steve AND Tom Skilling.

Allison Payne passed away in Detroit on Sept. 1 at the age of 57. She was a monumental contributor to the history of WGN-TV, and we mourn her loss greatly.