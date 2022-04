Former WGN Weatherman Jim Ramsey died last week at the age of 69.

He was the trusted face of the WGN Weather Department on weekend evenings before retiring in 2017. Many of Ramsey’s 42 years in broadcasting were spent at WGN.

During his time at the station, he filled in and made many appearances on the WGN Morning Show.

On Monday, the Morning News team paid tribute to Ramsey and remembered some their favorite moments of him on the show.