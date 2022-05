WGN Morning News’ Pat Tomasulo and Paul Konrad surprised 13-year-old Patrick on his birthday with breakfast at McDonald’s and a ride to school! They even picked up some of his besties.

Check out the videos from Tuesday morning’s shenanigans in the video players above and below.

